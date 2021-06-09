The release of All The Colours of You comes ahead of a string of summer festival dates – including Y N ot in the Peak District – and a winter tour.

The album was recorded in part before Covid struck, and is produced by the Grammy award-winning Jacknife Lee, who has worked with acts such as REM, Snow Patrol and Taylor Swift.

A spokesman said: “On production duties with James for the first time, he brought a fresh approach to their sound, working remotely from his studio liaising with Tim Booth and Jim Glennie from the band, reimagining their demos and capturing the band in all their virtual glory.

“The result is a record with the freshest and most arena-ready tracks of their 39-year career; the sound of one of Britain’s best bands deconstructed and reassembled by one of the world’s most renowned producers.”

Clash magazine describes it as “an eclectic and poignant offering from one of the UK’s most seminal bands”, while Uncut says: “an album that thrums with a sense of urgency, both timely and slightly remarkable for a band entering its 40th year”.

Louder than War said: “There isn’t a weak track amongst the set; with 39 years’ experience behind them, their 16th album can easily be ranked as one of their best.”

String of hits

The band formed in Manchester in 1982, but shot to fame in 1990 with top-40 single Come Home and number-two album Gold Mother, before the anthemic single Sit Down reached number two the following year.

Other hit singles include Sound, Born of Frustration, She’s a Star, Tomorrow, Destiny Calling and Laid.

James are playing the Peak District's Y Not Festival this summer.

Winter tour dates include Leeds Arena on November 25 and Birmingham Arena the following day. For tickets, see wearejames.com/live

