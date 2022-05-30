New SIGNALS Festival with The Charlatans as headliners at Crich Tramway Village is cancelled amid safety concerns

SIGNALS Festival was due to take place on June 11 with The Charlatans topping the bill.

A statement on the festival’s website said: “We are so sorry to announce that we have taken the difficult decision to cancel SIGNALS Festival 2022. This follows the closure of the Crich Tramway Village site over the last week due to safety concerns raised at an inspection from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

“Although the venue has now re-opened, some significant areas will remain closed for the festival and none of the vintage trams will be in operation.

Organisers of the SIGNALS Festival say that the full Crich Tramway Village experience is integral to the success of the event.

“Access to the entire site and full Crich Tramway Village experience is integral to our SIGNALS Festival offer, and we do not want to deliver a sub-standard event that doesn’t meet expectations. We are deeply sorry for the disappointment caused to all those attending or involved in the festival and for any disruption caused to your plans.

"We have already postponed SIGNALS Festival by a year due to Covid-19, and as a small festival, it is unfortunately not viable for us to do this a second time around. All ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent and issued a full refund.”

Crich Tramway Village has been contacted for a comment.