A still from the new documentary Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy? which will be premiered in UK cinemas on August 20, 2025 (photo: Aldgate Pictures/B.R.A.T. Productions)

A new documentary about the globally recognised British artist Yungblud will be shown in cinemas in Derby and Sheffield.

Titled ‘Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy?’, the film is presented in black and white and colour and shows the artist at a pivotal moment in his career. The documentary follows Yungblud as he relocates to the legendary Hansa Studios Building in Berlin, the birthplace of David Bowie’s Heroes, U2’s Achtung Baby! and countless other iconic albums.

In the studio, Yungblud records live performances of tracks from his album, Idols, for the very first time. Idols was released in June 2025 and became Yungbud’s third consecutive number one album in the UK.

With cameras rolling throughout the entire process and no live audience present, the project presents a truthful behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and the performances in its purest form.

Speaking about the process of making the film, Yungblud said: “I wanted to make a film that truly documents where we are right now, at this moment, around the release of my most ambitious album to date.”

"Yungblud: Are You Ready, Boy” will be shown on August 20 at 7pm in Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux and Odeon Luxe, Sheffield’s Odeon Luxe and at 7.30pm at Sheffield’s The Light Cinema. Further screenings take place on August 22 and 23 at Vue Sheffeld, Meadowhall (7.30pm on August 22 and 5.30pm on August 23) and on August 24 at Derby’s Odeon Luxe (2pm) and Showcase Cinema de Lux (3pm) and at Sheffield’s Odeon Luxe (2pm) and The Light Cinema (3.30pm).

The feature-length documentary was directed by three-time Grammy Award-nominated, Emmy and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale (Adele: One Night Only, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, The Prodigy 'Worlds on Fire’, Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm).

Paul said: “When we made this film, it was in that special twilight zone between the record being finished and people hearing it for the first time. I always think of that moment before a release as such a unique time for an artist and it's an extraordinary period to document because we can enter into it without any external noise or pre-conception. It allowed us to make something unaffected by the outside world, and there's a really pleasing purity about that.”

To buy tickets for “Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy?”, go to https://yungblud.film