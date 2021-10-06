New date for Rufus Wainwright concert in Sheffield

Rufus Wainwright will perform at Sheffield City Hall on October 12, 2021.

Rufus will perform at the City Hall on October 12, 2021, in a show that has been rescheduled from last autumn.

Songs from the album Unfollow The Rules, which was released in summer 2020, and classic songs will feature in the concert.

Rufus will be accompanied by a new band including guitarist Brian Green (John Legend, Michael Bublé) and keyboard player Rachel Eckroth (KT Tunstall, Antelog).

