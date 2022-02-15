National Singles Awareness Day in Derbyshire: Tips on how to love yourself

Valentine’s Day might be the day of love – but it’s not a happy day for everyone. That’s where Singles Awareness Day comes in (which, when abbreviated, spells “SAD”, funnily enough).

It’s a good idea to just see how your friends without a partner are doing today – they may not be showing any signs of the blues, but they’ll appreciate the thought regardless.

However, if you are single, that doesn’t mean you can’t be content. If you’re feeling down and lonely, here’s a few steps you can take.

How to be happy with being single

First of all, being single gives you the chance to establish a better connection with yourself. Learning to love yourself is one of the main keys to happiness, but it’s easier said than done – you need to treat your own self like you would someone you love dearly.

Furthermore, think about it like this – when you’re single, you’re in charge. You can do anything you want – so why not do it? Within reason, of course. Learning to be fully responsible for your own actions is another key step to take on the path to being comfortable in your own skin.

Think about what you love and what you’re interested in. If you don’t have a hobby to turn to, get one – there’s nothing wrong with spending time doing things you enjoy. Use the time you spend as a single person to determine what you really want out of life. Focus on yourself and your goals while you can.

If you have any, it’s a good idea to spend time with your other single friends – they’ll probably appreciate the company and they’ll be able to relate to you, with them being in the same position.