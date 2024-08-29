Millington Green songwriter celebrates first release

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Songwriter Katharine Brown of Millington Green is celebrating the release of her first song.

Fire & Water is an enchanting love duet, perfect for a wedding dance. Cowritten with the singer Larissa Tormey and producer Jono Fosh, it features RemyO on male vocal and Sarah Jory on steel guitar.

Kath had been writing songs on her own for a number of years, before joining the DWB songwriting mentorship course. This gave her access to singers and producers from all over the world (Sweden, Canada, the Netherlands, Ireland, South Korea). Since finishing the course last summer, she's written over 50 songs, mainly for the Asian market but also Eurovision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few weeks ago she attended a Eurovision songwriting camp, where she wrote songs with a singer hoping to compete for Luxembourg next year. One had a mix of French and English lyrics and a second had a chorus in Luxembourgish.

CD cover.

Kath gets leads for KPop songs from SM Entertainment, one of the biggest labels in the business (as featured in the current BBC reality show, Made in Korea). She then goes through her ever-expanding list of contacts to find a producer and singer suitable for that style.

Together, they complete a song in seven to 10 days, send it in and hope that it gets pitched to the label. Her success rate for pitches is about 40% and she hopes to get a cut very soon.

Fire & Water will be released on September 20. You can pre-order it from larissatormey.com