Mike and the Mechanics will play in Nottingham on March 11 and in Sheffield on March 18, 2025 (photo: Patrick Balls Photography)

Mike & The Mechanics will play their hits including Over My Shoulder, The Living Years and All I Need Is A Miracle when they tour to Sheffield and Nottingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group will also drift into some of Genesis’s much loved classic tracks during their ‘Looking Back - Living The Years 2025 Tour’ which sees the band return to the road two years after sell-out Refuelled Tour.

Mike Rutherford said: “It’s exciting to announce that we will be touring The Mechanics again. Getting back on the road with the guys last year was a real pleasure. Even though it had been four years, we slotted back into the old ways, the old jokes and the camaraderie like it had been a day! We had so much fun on the last tour and the audiences were so gracious and warm, when we played the final show in Dusseldorf we all agreed then that we wanted to do it all again. We can’t wait to see you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIke & The Mechanics will perform at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on March 11 and at Sheffield City Hall on March 18.

Originally formed in 1985 by Mike Rutherford “as a side project to Genesis”, Mike & The Mechanics originally featured Paul Young and Paul Carrack as frontmen, and together, they achieved huge commercial success throughout the 80s and 90s achieving number ones all over the world and going on to sell more than 10 million albums. After Paul Young’s sudden death in 2000 the band released one further album before deciding to call it a day.

In 2011, Mike started writing songs again and invited Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar to join him;their chemistry was instant and they released ‘The Road’ album, began touring again with huge success and have remained together since.

Tickets for Nottingham start at £49.50, book online at www.trch.co.uk. Tickets for Sheffield start at £52.95 go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk