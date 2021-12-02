Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi in a thriller of a show touring to Sheffield

Navi will bring his King of Pop – The Legend Continues show to the City Hall on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Classics such as Thriller, Billie Jean and Smooth Criminal will be aired in a fast-paced production in which Navi will be backed by a live band and dancers.

Navi said: “The show is bigger and better than ever before with a few surprises. We know the fans will have a great time celebrating Michael’s music with us.”

Navi performs at Sheffield City Hall on April 22, 2022.

Widely regarded as the most successful Michael Jackson tribute artist, Navi was hired by the star as his official body double.

Michael also booked Navi to perform at two of his lavish birthday parties in New York and Los Angeles. Navi said: "To meet Michael was one thing, but to perform in front of the greatest entertainer of all time and to perform his songs was no easy feat and extremely nerve-wracking."

Navi was invited to visit the star at his home, Neverland, where he saw his cinema, his zoo and went on a few theme park rides. He said: “My memories from that day will always be some of my most precious.”

Tickets for King of Pop – The Legend Continues are now on sale, priced £24.25, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk