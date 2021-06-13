The Hollies celebrate diamond anniversary by touring to Sheffield, Derby, Manchester

The Hollies will celebrate their 60th anniversary on tour in 2022.

They will now be playing at Sheffield City Hall on May 26, 2022 Derby Arena on May 28, 2022 and Manchester’s The Lowry on June 14.

Tony Hicks, the band’s original guitar player said: “We felt like this is something no other band gets to do, celebrate six decades together. Sixty years of this band and these songs mean so much to us and so many others.”

Famed for their soaring, distinctive melodies and brilliantly crafted songs, the 60th anniversary tour will see The Hollies performing their best known hits including ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’, ‘The Air That I Breathe’, ‘Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)’, ‘Bus Stop’, ‘Carrie-Anne’ and ‘Sorry Suzanne’.

The line-up of The Hollies includes lead singer Peter Howarth, bass player Ray Stiles, keyboard player Ian Parker and rhythm guitarist Steve Lauri.

Celebrated as one of the most influential bands from the 1960s British Invasion era alongside the likes of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, the Hollies have had over 20 worldwide hits, including number one singles in both the US and UK. They have spent an astonishing 263 weeks in the UK top 40 official singles chart, and have been performing continuously since their formation in 1962.

Their cultivated musicianship, coupled with the Hollies’ extensive back catalogue of memorable rock ‘n’ roll tunes, has ensured the longevity of one of the greatest groups to emerge from the early 1960s British Rock Revolution.

In 1995, they were bestowed the coveted Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution To British Music, and in 2010 were inducted into the American Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame for their ‘impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of Rock and Roll’.

Tickets priced from £33 for Sheffield are available from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. Derby tickets from £33, go to www.derbyarena.co.uk. Tickets for Manchester from £40, go to www.thelowry.com.