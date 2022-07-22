Male voice choirs' concert aids East Midlands Air Ambulance

Pye Hill Male Voice Choir will be raising money for the East Midlands Air Ambulance at a joint concert on July 30, 2022.

Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir will team up with Carlton and Sandiacre Male Voice Choirs on July 30 at St Paul’s Church, Daybrook, near Nottingham. The concert will be in aid of East Midlands Air Ambulance.

Having resumed live performances after the Covid pandemic led to concert cancellations, the Pye Hill choir is now looking to swell its ranks. Male choristers are welcome, particularly those with bass and top tenor voices. Rehearsals are held at the Dale Club, Jacksdale, on Monday evenings starting at 7.30pm.

Further information from Malcolm Hill on 01773 602743 or the choir’s website www.pyehillmvc.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...