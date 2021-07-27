Magic of Motown singers reach out to Sheffield audience

The show will reach out to music fans at the City Hall on December 15, 2022, having been seen by more than one million people since its launch 13 years ago.

Motown fans will be going Loco down in Acapulco as singers rewind classics from artistes such as, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes and many more.

Tickets from £34.60. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

