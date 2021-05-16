Madness and Squeeze will play at Sheffield Arena: here's how to get tickets for The Ladykillers Tour

The British pop giants and their special guests Squeeze bring The Ladykillers Tour to Sheffield’s showpiece venue on Saturday, December 4.

Tickets will be released for sale on Friday, May 21, at 9.30am.

Madness have been cooped up for 18 months, punctuated by a performance on the star-studded livestreamed The Get Up on Friday, May 14, where they premiered new songs Cruelest Comedy, If I Go Mad and Baby alongside classic hits, and the docu-series Before We Was We: Madness by Madness which is available on BT TV.

Madness will play at Sheffield Arena in December. Photo by Martin Parr.

Throughout their career, Madness have had 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles including Baggy Trousers, Our House and One Step Beyond and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello. They’ve performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast - the most watched TV music event of 2018.

Squeeze first formed in 1973, shortly after Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook had begun their songwriting partnership. Hits including Pulling Muscles From A Shell, Cool For Cats and Up The Junction established the duo as an important part of British music.