Jack Savoretti announces live shows in Sheffield and Nottingham - here's how to get tickets

Jack Savoretti will tour to Sheffield and Nottingham in the first week of April 2022. Photo by Chris Floyd.

He will perform at Sheffield City Hall on April 2 and at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 3. Tickets will be released this Friday, May 14, at 9am.

Jack’s tour is in support of his seventh studio album, Europiana, which is due out on June 25, 2021.

His new single, the disco fuelled Who’s Hurting Who, featuring Nile Rogers, was released this month. Jack said: “Nile brings groove, glamour and chic that is everything that Europiana is.”

Much of the album concerns itself with family, friendship and love so it’s not surprising that Jack’s wife and children sing on a few tracks.

Jack’s previous album, Singing to Strangers, topped the British charts in 2019.