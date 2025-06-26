Live review: Nu-metal tyrants Deftones storm Yorkshire for scintillating set of heavy hitters

Alt-metal band The Deftones returned to soggy English soil for the first time in three years to launch their turbulent return across the pond in true metal flair, treating the turnout of varying ages to a legendary showcase of their career.

And arguably, what better location is there to relaunch yourself onto this crumbling isle than the beauty of Halifax’s historic Piece Hall, as the listed building’s sturdy Georgian arches and wrap-around balconies made for one astounding backdrop – a backdrop perfectly contrasting the brilliance of the band staged there.

Prior to the opening of the venue’s aged sweeping doors, fans from across the country travelled far and wide to reach their destination rooted well within the borders of West Yorkshire, as the large market town was swirling with a brewing anticipation for the undoubted icons of the metal scene.

But before they were set to headline the jaw-dropping location, they were supported by the fiery post-punk lot High Vis, fronted by the shouty and outspoken vocalist Graham Sayle; they provided a gritty yet seething race of adrenaline to open the night of hard-charging events into touch.

With the crowd now more than warmed up and the venue filling out well before the headline slot was bound to take place, the market-turned music venue was racing with an abundance of metalheads waiting in eagerness for an appearance from their idols.

As the skies above started to lose colour, and as the clock lingered onwards to the usual nine on the dot start, the Sacramento heroes of the alt-metal genre took to Halifax’s raised platform, quite casually for a band of their alluring capacity, but as soon as they fired up their opener, Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away), the travelling masses matched the heavy setting tempo that Deftones were laying down.

And as they did, the clouds above matched this momentous occasion too, as from that point onwards the cobbled flooring of the venue would remain soaked with puddles, but this wasn’t going to dampen any hardcore’s mood.

Although this was indeed the band’s first venture back to the UK in a while, it also came without the release of a new album to promote, meaning the collective had put together a 19-song set of career-spanning hits that included the likes of My Own Summer (Shove It), Diamond Eyes, Tempest and Digital Bath.

Making little time to talk between sets, intense frontman Chino Moreno ensured when words were churned outside of tracks, they were delivered with notable and powerful sentiment, as midway through the motions of their dynamic set, Moreno chanted out, “Best crowd in Europe!” which flared up an emotional reply from the surrounding sea of frantic fans.

Speaking of fans, the 6,000 or so that turned up to spectate were more than willing to throw themselves about, as every other song bared to an indescribable amount of mosh pits, crowd surfs and an impeccable amount of head-banging along to each and every anthem.

Now onto the expected encore, it was a devastating trifecta: as Minerva put the audience in a trance, Bored revitalised them, and 7 Words broke any remaining silence. The set left no doubt in anyone’s mind: Deftones demand festival headliner status — and they truly deserve it.

And undoubtedly this striking showcase of clashingly brutal gems crystallised a crucially significant event in the eyes of many in attendance, as they had just laid witness to one of the greatest to ever do it in their heavier-sounding lane.

With no new song to promote and no album to rally around, Deftones gave an immaculate, era-spanning performance that demonstrated their depth, skill, and continuing impact.

The Piece Hall's stunning Georgian building, unrelenting rain, entrancing visuals, and rapturous audience all combined to create a spectacular night of memory.

If you were fortunate enough to see it, you already know that Deftones in Halifax felt like fate.

