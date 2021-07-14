Latest gigs in and around Chesterfield as live music makes a slow return as restrictions ease

Live music is making a slow return to venues across North Derbyshire and beyond as coronavirus restrictions are slowly relaxed.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 2:08 pm

Here are some of the latest gigs lined up...

THURSDAY, JULY 15

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church, St John’s Road, Buxton: Chloe Hanslip & Danny Driver;

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: David Owen Norris;

The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby: Guitar Gangsters.

FRIDAY, JULY 16

Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square East, Buxton: Jonathan Prag, classical guitar;

Claire L Shaw plays The Boat Inn, Cromford, on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Buxton International Festival, Buxton Opera House, Water Street, Buxton: Dame Sarah Connolly and Joseph Middleton;

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Freddy Kempf;

The Boat Inn, Scarthin, Cromford: Claire L Shaw.

The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby: Eddie & the Wolves;

SATURDAY, JULY 17

Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church: Jonathan Prag, classical guitar;

Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church: Midnight Wine – Chris Miller, Journeyman;

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Natalie Clein;

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Roderick Williams & Susie Allen;

Real Time Live, Marsden Street, Chesterfield: The Freddie & Queen Experience;

The Butcher’s Arms, Church Street, Brimington: Escape Plan;

The County Music Bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield: FU Fighters – Tribute to Foo Fighters;

The Flowerpot: Raindogs

The Hairy Dog: Devastator all-dayer;

White Horse, Morledge Street, Derby: The Interceptors.

SUNDAY, JULY 18

Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church: Jonathan Prag, classical guitar;

Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church: Midnight Wine – Chris Miller, Journeyman;

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Lizzie Ball & Milos Milivojevic;

The Flowerpot: Lil Roosters Big Band;

MONDAY, JULY 19

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Klezmer-ish;

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Consone Quartey;

Buxton International Festival, Octago Halln, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton: BBC Philharmonic;

The Hairy Dog: THD x UM;

TUESDAY, JULY 20

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: BIF Chamber Ensemble 2021;Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Young Artists led by Adrian Kelly;

The King William IV, The Bridge, Milford: Matt and Briony.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Fitzwilliam String Quartet;

Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Fleur Barron & Adrian Kelly.

Anything we have missed? Let us know, email [email protected]

