Latest gigs in and around Chesterfield as live music makes a slow return as restrictions ease
Live music is making a slow return to venues across North Derbyshire and beyond as coronavirus restrictions are slowly relaxed.
Here are some of the latest gigs lined up...
THURSDAY, JULY 15
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church, St John’s Road, Buxton: Chloe Hanslip & Danny Driver;
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: David Owen Norris;
The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby: Guitar Gangsters.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square East, Buxton: Jonathan Prag, classical guitar;
Buxton International Festival, Buxton Opera House, Water Street, Buxton: Dame Sarah Connolly and Joseph Middleton;
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Freddy Kempf;
The Boat Inn, Scarthin, Cromford: Claire L Shaw.
The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby: Eddie & the Wolves;
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church: Jonathan Prag, classical guitar;
Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church: Midnight Wine – Chris Miller, Journeyman;
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Natalie Clein;
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Roderick Williams & Susie Allen;
Real Time Live, Marsden Street, Chesterfield: The Freddie & Queen Experience;
The Butcher’s Arms, Church Street, Brimington: Escape Plan;
The County Music Bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield: FU Fighters – Tribute to Foo Fighters;
The Flowerpot: Raindogs
The Hairy Dog: Devastator all-dayer;
White Horse, Morledge Street, Derby: The Interceptors.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church: Jonathan Prag, classical guitar;
Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church: Midnight Wine – Chris Miller, Journeyman;
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Lizzie Ball & Milos Milivojevic;
The Flowerpot: Lil Roosters Big Band;
MONDAY, JULY 19
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Klezmer-ish;
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Consone Quartey;
Buxton International Festival, Octago Halln, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton: BBC Philharmonic;
The Hairy Dog: THD x UM;
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: BIF Chamber Ensemble 2021;Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Young Artists led by Adrian Kelly;
The King William IV, The Bridge, Milford: Matt and Briony.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Fitzwilliam String Quartet;
Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Fleur Barron & Adrian Kelly.
Anything we have missed? Let us know, email [email protected]