Latest gigs in and around Chesterfield as live music makes a slow return as restrictions ease
Live music is making a slow return to venues across North Derbyshire and beyond as coronavirus restrictions are slowly relaxed.
Here are some of the latest gigs lined up...
July 9, The Boat Inn, Scarthin, Cromford: Ian Britt;
July 9, The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby: Emma Buckley;
July 9, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church, St John’s Road, Buxton: Pelléas Ensemble;
July 9, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Kathryn Stott;
July 10, The County Music Bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield: Night of Pop Punk Unplugged, featuring Steve Navin;
July 10: The Ark Tavern, Chesterfield Road, Brimington: The Carnival;
July 10, Real Time Live, Marsden Street, Chesterfield: The Suicide Notes.
July 10: The Butcher’s Arms, Church Street, Brimington: Thee Un-named
July 10: Victoria Club, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: The Way
July 10, The Flowerpot: Ash Gray & the Burners;
July 10, Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square East, Buxton: Jon Pickard – ‘Harp-Guitar’ in concert;
July 10, Buxton Festival Fringe, St Mary’s Church, Dale Road, Buxton: Emmeline Quartet;
July 11, Buxton International Festival, Pavilion Arts Centre, St John’s Road, Buxton: Craig Ogden & Helen Thatcher;
July 11, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Mark Padmore & Morgan Szymanski;
July 11, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Corran Quartet;
July 12, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Tabea Debus & Elizabeth Kenny;
July 12, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Martin Roscoe;
July 13, Buxton International Festival, The Assembly Rooms, The Crescent, Buxton: Equinox Duo;
July 13, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: The Roscoe Piano Trio;
July 14, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Jeffrey Makinson;
July 14, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Trio Rouge;
July 14, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Machtmusik;
July 15, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Chloe Hanslip & Danny Driver;
July 15, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: David Owen Norris.
Anything we have missed? Let us know, email [email protected]