Latest gigs in and around Chesterfield as live music makes a slow return as restrictions ease

Live music is making a slow return to venues across North Derbyshire and beyond as coronavirus restrictions are slowly relaxed.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 5th July 2021, 4:36 pm

Here are some of the latest gigs lined up...

July 9, The Boat Inn, Scarthin, Cromford: Ian Britt;

July 9, The Flowerpot, King Street, Derby: Emma Buckley;

July 9, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church, St John’s Road, Buxton: Pelléas Ensemble;

July 9, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Kathryn Stott;

July 10, The County Music Bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield: Night of Pop Punk Unplugged, featuring Steve Navin;

July 10: The Ark Tavern, Chesterfield Road, Brimington: The Carnival;

Live music is slow returning, such as Spike from the Quireboys, who brought his acoustic show to Real Time Live in Chesterfield - and it went down a storm.

July 10, Real Time Live, Marsden Street, Chesterfield: The Suicide Notes.

July 10: The Butcher’s Arms, Church Street, Brimington: Thee Un-named

July 10: Victoria Club, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: The Way

July 10, The Flowerpot: Ash Gray & the Burners;

July 10, Buxton Festival Fringe, United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square East, Buxton: Jon Pickard – ‘Harp-Guitar’ in concert;

July 10, Buxton Festival Fringe, St Mary’s Church, Dale Road, Buxton: Emmeline Quartet;

July 11, Buxton International Festival, Pavilion Arts Centre, St John’s Road, Buxton: Craig Ogden & Helen Thatcher;

July 11, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Mark Padmore & Morgan Szymanski;

July 11, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Corran Quartet;

July 12, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Tabea Debus & Elizabeth Kenny;

July 12, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Martin Roscoe;

July 13, Buxton International Festival, The Assembly Rooms, The Crescent, Buxton: Equinox Duo;

July 13, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: The Roscoe Piano Trio;

July 14, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Jeffrey Makinson;

July 14, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Trio Rouge;

July 14, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Machtmusik;

July 15, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: Chloe Hanslip & Danny Driver;

July 15, Buxton International Festival, St John’s Church: David Owen Norris.

Anything we have missed? Let us know, email [email protected]

