Latest gigs across North Derbyshire and Sheffield
Live music is making a welcome return to venues across North Derbyshire as coronavirus rules are relaxed.
Here are some of the latest gigs:
THURSDAY JULY 29
The Lovely Eggs, O2 Academy, Sheffield;
Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian, Buxton Opera House.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
BlitZ, Real Time Live, Chesterfield;
Clampdown UK, White Horse, Derby;
Forever in the Making, The Hairy Dog, Derby;
Rock Bottom, The Flowerpot, Derby;
Tom Grant, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
AKA Noel Gallagher, Real Time Live, Chesterfield;
Blue Savanah, Victoria Club, Chesterfield;
Jones & Junior, Brimington Club;
Metal Fatigue, The Flowerpot, Derby;
North Ridge UK, The Ark Tavern, Brimington;
StOp sToP - Kick Start The County. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1
The Cooler, The Flowerpot, Derby.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 3
Dodie, The Foundry, Sheffield.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 5
The Bluetones, O2 Academy, Sheffield.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6
A Bass Odyssey – part one, The Hairy Dog, Derby;
Jason Barker, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath;
Olivia Dean: The Leadmill, Sheffield;
Paul Tabor, The Boat Inn, Cromford;
Sentido Andino, The Flowerpot, Derby;
Schaeffer, Victoria Club, Chesterfield.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7
Acoustic Anarchy, The Flowerpot, Derby;
Riskee and the Ridicule, The Hairy Dog, Derby;
RockFest, The Butchers Arms, Brimington;
We Aren’t Paramore, The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8
The Bowie Collective, Sheffield City Hall.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 13
Adam Foreman, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath;
Frankie’s Guys, Buxton Opera House;
The Covers Brothers, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 14
80s Mania, Buxton Opera House;
Freeway, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath;
Saints Among Us, O2 Academy, Sheffield;
The Smiths LTD, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 15
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Buxton Opera House.