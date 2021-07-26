Latest gigs across North Derbyshire and Sheffield

Live music is making a welcome return to venues across North Derbyshire as coronavirus rules are relaxed.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 26th July 2021, 4:16 pm

Here are some of the latest gigs:

THURSDAY JULY 29

The Lovely Eggs, O2 Academy, Sheffield;

Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian, Buxton Opera House.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

BlitZ, Real Time Live, Chesterfield;

Clampdown UK, White Horse, Derby;

The Lovely Eggs play Sheffield's O2 Academy on Thursday, July 29.

Forever in the Making, The Hairy Dog, Derby;

Rock Bottom, The Flowerpot, Derby;

Tom Grant, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

SATURDAY, JULY 31

The Bluetones play Sheffield's O2 Academy on Thursday, August 5.

AKA Noel Gallagher, Real Time Live, Chesterfield;

Blue Savanah, Victoria Club, Chesterfield;

Jones & Junior, Brimington Club;

Metal Fatigue, The Flowerpot, Derby;

North Ridge UK, The Ark Tavern, Brimington;

StOp sToP - Kick Start The County. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

The Cooler, The Flowerpot, Derby.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3

Dodie, The Foundry, Sheffield.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5

The Bluetones, O2 Academy, Sheffield.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

A Bass Odyssey – part one, The Hairy Dog, Derby;

Jason Barker, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath;

Olivia Dean: The Leadmill, Sheffield;

Paul Tabor, The Boat Inn, Cromford;

Sentido Andino, The Flowerpot, Derby;

Schaeffer, Victoria Club, Chesterfield.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

Acoustic Anarchy, The Flowerpot, Derby;

Riskee and the Ridicule, The Hairy Dog, Derby;

RockFest, The Butchers Arms, Brimington;

We Aren’t Paramore, The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

The Bowie Collective, Sheffield City Hall.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

Adam Foreman, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath;

Frankie’s Guys, Buxton Opera House;

The Covers Brothers, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

80s Mania, Buxton Opera House;

Freeway, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath;

Saints Among Us, O2 Academy, Sheffield;

The Smiths LTD, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Buxton Opera House.

