Jess Glynne will be supported by Ben Ellis and Ethan Holt at Derby Summer Sessions concert
Jess, whose hits include Rather Be ft Clean Bandit, My Love ft Route 94 and Hold My Hand, will perform at the city’s new showpiece venue, Vaillant Live, on July 12 as part of Derby Summer Sessions featuring a host of stars.
Her special guests will include Ben Ellis, one of the UK’s most promising new artists, who is renowned for standout tracks including Ed’s House, No One Sleeps in Hollywood and Does It Get Cold in California?. Ben’s emotionally honest songwriting and magnetic live presence has attracted millions of streams and a sold-out headline tour.
Also joining the bill is Ethan Holt – a rising artist whose talent has seen him perform with Chase & Status while juggling a day job at Nando’s. Ethan wrote his first song at 16, went on to hone his craft at East London Arts and Music Academy and has since collaborated with top UK producers, including contributing a track to Gryffin’s recent album Pulse. He is now carving out his solo career with a run of singles ahead of his debut EP - a heartfelt collection of UK pop ballads exploring love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.
Limited tickets for the concert are still on sale, priced from £52.95. Go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/23006290D41D0EAA
Derby Summer Sessions 2025 opens on July 4 with a concert by The Human League and closes on July 13 with a show headlined by UB40 ft Ali Campbell. The run of shows at Vaillant Live will include performances by Blossoms, Rag’n’Bone Man, Simple Minds and Faithless.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.