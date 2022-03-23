Jarvis Cocker talks about new book, Pulp and 20th century pop culture in live event in Sheffield

Jarvis, who rose to fame as founder and frontman of the Britpop era band Pulp, will chat about his publication Good Pop, Bad Pop on Monday, May 30.

The book was inspired by Jarvis’s discovery of objects that catalogue his life while clearing out his loft. These include his teenage attempts to write songs and a joke book.

Jarvis will also discuss 20th century pop culture, the good times and the mistakes he’d rather forget.

Tickets £25, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

