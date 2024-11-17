Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Punk rock pioneer Iggy Pop, legendary rockers Manic Street Preachers, rock institution The Sisters of Mercy and electronic innovators Leftfield will headline Bearded Theory festival in Derbyshire in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will lead a stellar line-up including post punk quartet Yard Act, unique Irish trailblazers The Mary Wallopers, vibrant virtuosos Ash, pop-country phenomenon CMAT, bass heavy duo Nova Twins and genre-spanning Fat Dog at Catton Park from May 21 to 25.

Joining the impressive bill is a selection of the hottest acts of the year, including alt-country grungers Divorce, indie-electro Lime Garden, lo-fi psychedelic rockers The Lovely Eggs, dreamy folk composer Bess Atwell, post-hardcore quad Dream State, electro-punk CLT DRP, indie rock band Slaney Bay, fusion activists Asian Dub Foundation and so many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bearded Theory will have eight stages and areas full of music, dancing and good times. While the main Pallet and Meadow stages showcase some of the biggest sets throughout the weekend, the magical Woodland stage provides an intimate and idyllic setting for folkier sounds and rock sets alike. Last year saw the launch of a brand new dance-oriented area, CODA.

Bearded Theory 2025 headliners are Iggy Pop, Manic Street Preachers and Leftfield, pictured clockwise from left.

The festival’s beloved giant forest head Big Ed houses a DJ booth, leading attendees on a journey of musical euphoria throughout the day and into the early hours. Elsewhere, Convoy Cabaret, Maui Waui, Something Else Tea Tent and The Magic Teapot all provide individually quirky and delightful musical experiences and cosy havens all weekend.

For those who seek additional entertainment outside of the musician offerings, the Earth Area at the festival provides the perfect opportunity to take a breath and explore the eco-conscious, crafty delights on offer at Bearded Theory festival. There’s a vast selection of hands-on activities to indulge in, from wooden pipe whittling, basket making, vinyl upcycling and Lego, to thought-provoking discussions, poetry workshops, massages and tarot reading. Whilst this area acts as a centralised hub for craft and healing desires, attendees are also treated to an assortment of other entertainment around the arena, whether that be singing their hearts out at Karaoke while sampling the vast selection of craft beer and cask ales at the Catton Fiddle on site pub, competing for best dressed at the annual themed costume party, dancing under canopied fairy lights in the Woodland’s after hours silent disco or under the stars with Big Ed, or winding down at the festival’s closer, the Meadow Movies outdoor cinema experience.

For parents attending with children and teenagers, the festival is home to the UK’s first on site Festival School, which resides in the award-winning Children’s Area. The school requires official enrollment and permission from the children’s respective schools, runs from 9am-3pm for years Reception through till Year 10 on the Friday of the festival, and provides a huge itinerary of educational classes. Previous years have featured Maths (how to budget a music festival), PE classes by Derby County FC and Mr Motivator, Design & Technology (giving students the opportunity to create their own souvenir to take home), Yoga, Parkour, Puppet Making, DJ workshops, Circus Skills & Acrobalance, English, Mindfulness, Healthy Eating and First Aid. The festival has even had BSL classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bearded Theory festival offers monthly payment instalment plans, enabling buyers to spread the cost of purchase up until May 2025. Tickets are on sale now. For more info on the payment plans, camping options and facilities, go to https://beardedtheory.co.uk