Aled Jones has been part of our lives for more than 40 years, from the boy treble with the angelic voice who lit up Christmas with his hit song Walking In The Air to the adult presenter of Songs Of Praise.

Aloong the way Aled has starred in lead roles in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas on the West End stage. As a singer, he has performed in the world’s most iconic venues, from London’s Royal Albert Hall to the Sydney Opera House.

Now, after four decades in the business, Aled is looking back on a remarkable career with a one-man show, that will feature never-before-heard music and for the first time, his story told in his own words. It’s time to come Full Circle.

Ahead of his show at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on September 27, 2024, Aled said: “I’ve always felt lucky, having the career I have, but as I get older, I feel that I am so honoured to be living this life. I love what I do for a living. I have been so fortunate to be a part of people’s lives for so many years. In fact, I feel almost teary when I think about it.”

The fun part came when he was hanging out with royalty and singing in the Royal Albert Hall, year after year, as a boy. “The highlight was the private performance for Prince Charles and Princess Diana in their home in Kensington Palace," said Aled. ““Prince Charles apparently loved my voice and wanted to hear me sing before my voice broke. The Palace rang my dad at work and my dad put the phone down thinking it was someone from his work playing a practical joke. Then an equerry rang back and said the call was for real!”

And then there was the performance at the celebrity wedding of the year, when Bob Geldof married Paula Yates and rock royalty descended. Aled was photographed next to David Bowie, before following the members of Spandau Ballet around for the day, in case they wanted him to join.

Aled sang for Leonard Bernstein, played alongside Julie Andrews, and won an Ivor Novello, an Emmy, and an MBE.

And then he became one of the nation’s best and most loved interviewers and presenters – so much so that Michael Parkinson told him there was nobody else better, well, apart from himself.

Standard tickets to see Aled at the Winding Wheel cost £33.20, VIP £53.20, Meet and greet £73.20, available from www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk