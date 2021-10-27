Glory Days will replay the hits of Bruce Springsteen at Derbyshire venue

Tribute band Glory Days will be blasting down Thunder Road when they play the hits of Bruce Springsteen in Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 6:53 am

All the classics, including Jungleland, The River and The Promised Land, will be performed at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The seven-piece group Glory Days was formed in 1997 and is composed of Springsteen fans who wanted to capture the live experience of Bruce and the E Street Band. Glory Days have three hours worth of material with which to entertain their audience. There’s no lookalikes, just the music to keep fans happy when The Boss stays home.

Tickets £12, available from The Flowerpot or online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Glory Days will perform at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, October 29, 2021.

