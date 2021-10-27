All the classics, including Jungleland, The River and The Promised Land, will be performed at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The seven-piece group Glory Days was formed in 1997 and is composed of Springsteen fans who wanted to capture the live experience of Bruce and the E Street Band. Glory Days have three hours worth of material with which to entertain their audience. There’s no lookalikes, just the music to keep fans happy when The Boss stays home.

Tickets £12, available from The Flowerpot or online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

