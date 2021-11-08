Gig guide: where you can listen to live music in Derbyshire

Here’s our round-up of where you can see live music in the week ahead:

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:05 pm
The Magic of Motown is at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

November 11

Martin Turner, ex Wishbone Ash. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Silicone Taxis. Golden Eagle, Derby.

Genesis tribute band The Watch play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, November 12.

November 12

Karma’s Puppet, Cottonmouth, Bloodmores, Dominion of Ashes play during metal night. The County Music Bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Foo Fighters GB. Real TIme Live, Chesterfield.

A Country Night In Nashville, starring Dominic Halpin & The Hurricanes. Buxton Opera House.

The Watch (Genesis tribute band). The Flowerpot, Derby.

November 13

Ultimate Leppard and North Ridge. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Wonder Whys. Twenty Ten, Matlock.

Average White Band. Buxton Opera House.

Straight Bends. George and Dragon, Belper.

The Hot Knives, The Hacklers, Unknown Era and Dakka Skanks play Derby Ska Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Lady Rose. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

November 14

The Magic of Motown. Buxton Opera House.

Wonk Unit. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Drivin’ Miss Crazy. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

