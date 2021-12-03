Gig guide: Check out where the bands and singers are performing in Derbyshire
Here is your round-up of where you can listen to live music in Derbyshire during the coming week:
Thursday, December 9
Chantel McGregor. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sugar Tree. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.
Friday, December 10
LIve/Wire – The AC/DC Show. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Tree Beard. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
A Night with Robbie Williams, performed by Dan Budd. The Loft, Matlock.
Amy – A Tribute (songs of Amy Winehouse). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sporadics, Hacksaw, System of Slaves and Luddite B*stard. The Maypole, Derby.
Noasis (tribute to Oasis). The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Let’s ABBA Party. The Lodge, London Road, Alvaston.
Saturday, December 11
BlitZ, Yesterday’s Gone, Marsden. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Cydonia Nights (tribute to Muse). The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Trinity Road. The Shinnon, Chesterfield.
DFacto. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Groundhog Days. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
A Foreigner’s Journey. The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Exploited. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Four Muppeteers. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.
Sunday, December 12
Open mic with Molly M. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Tuesday, December 15
Saving Grace, featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Beans On Toast. The Venue, Derby.
