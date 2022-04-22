George Ezra announces shows in Sheffield and Nottingham - here's how to get tickets

George Ezra will be performing in Nottingham and Sheffield arenas on October 1 and 2, 2022, respectively.

Fans who pre-order George’s new album Gold Rush Kid before 3pm on Tuesda, April 26, can access tickets via exclusive pre-sale, before they go on general sale at 10am on Friday, April 29, via Ticketmaster.

George said: “I am conscious that creating, touring and promoting a record has an impact on the environment, so I am delighted to announce I will be working with YouTube Music as their Sustainability Partner for 2022. They have very generously provided a significant financial contribution to support a cause of my choosing; this is going to be The National Trust, who are working hard to reverse the decline in nature and reduce the impact of climate change by planting trees and restoring landscapes. Together, we’ll directly use this money to plant 17,000 trees across the UK.”

Along with tpday’s news of the tour, George has debuted his new single Green Green Grass, the second from Gold Rush Kid which is due for release on June 10.

George rose to prominence in 2014 when his hit single Budapest reached number one in several countries. Follow-up Paradise peaked a number two in the UK charts, while the next single Shotgun became his first chart-topping single in the UK, Ireland and Australia.