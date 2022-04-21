Punk legend Hugh Cornwell announces Derbyshire show in support of tenth solo album - here's how to get tickets

Hugh will perform at The Venue, Derby, on November 27, 2022.

Tickets for the show go on general release this morning (Thursday, April 21), at 10am, available from www.thegigcartel.com or www.hughcornwell.com

Tracks from the new album, Moments of Madness which is tipped as the most significant album of his career, will be among the highlights of this live show.

Widely regarded as the poet laureate of the punk era (from his early career fronting the Stranglers to his transition as a solo artist), Hugh Cornwell has built a substantial and singular body of impressive solo albums. Moments of Madness, continues his illustrious output by experimenting with musical genres as his enviable reputation as a wordsmith resounds across this album's songs.

Self-produced, and playing all of the instruments himself, Moments of Madness' ten tracks finds Hugh flexing his musical muscles with a stripped down, offbeat, reverberating sixties vibe ringing from the seductive melodies and lyrically distinctive perceptions that are indelibly stamped with Hugh’s trademark imagination.

Hugh said: "It's like I've got a stew pot of sounds where I've put in a bit of Joe Meek, a bit of Lou Reed, a flavour of The Doors, a bit of this, a bit of that and I mix it all up and it tastes good. I'm like a cook when I make records in that I don't follow any recipe."