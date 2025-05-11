G4 bring their Phantoms of the Popera concert to the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on May 31, 2025.

Top vocal harmony quartet and original X Factor stars, G4, will unleash their trademark sound on the greatest showstoppers that musical theatre has to offer.

Join the guys on a spine-tingling rollercoaster of breathtaking show-tunes at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on May 31, 2025. Their concert will ride the highs and lows of uplifting melodies, heart-rending ballads and climactic anthems.

This vocally dynamic evening showcases smash-hit songs from the West End and Broadway, brought to you by four of the world's finest singers.

Titled Phantoms of the Popera, the concert will include much-loved songs from Les Miserables, South Pacific, Jersey Boys, Dear Evan Hansen, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, Book of Mormon, Lion King, Aspects of Love, We Will Rock You, Phantom and many more…

Phantoms of the Popera will be tenor Jai McDowall’s last tour as a member of G4. He has made the difficult decision to step away from the group after two years so he can pursue solo endeavours.

Jai won Britain’s Got Talent in 2011, nineteen years after G4 were runners-up in the first series G4 is still led by founder duo Jonathan Ansell (high tenor/lead vocals) and Mike Christie (baritone), with the foursome completed by Duncan Sandilands (bass).

Jonathan has made several visits to Chesterfield over the past decade. He starred in the panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Pomegranate Theatre in 2015, performed in Ansell’s Les Musicals alongside Jai McDowall in 2022 and returned to the Winding Wheel in 2024 during G4’s 20th anniversary tour.

TIckets cost from £29.50 for the Phantoms of the Popera show. Book online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

*G4 have announced details of their Christmas concerts when they will be joined by Jai’s replacement Michael Conway on his debut tour with the pop-classical crossover stars. They will perform at Derby Cathedral on December 3, 2025, where the audience will hear traditional carols, sacred contemplations, classical favourites and modern festive hits including Silent Night, O Holy Night, All I Want for Christmas, Walking in the Air, When a Child is Born and The 12 Days of Christmas.

Tickets from £39.50 (excluding booking fee), available from https://events.ticketbooth.eu/event/g4-christmas---derby-cathedral-2025

