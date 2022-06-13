Eighties chart-topper Adam Ant gears up for live shows in Sheffield and Nottingham

He will perform live at Sheffield City Hall on June 22 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on June 25, 2022.
The Eighties star has released 22 hit singles including Stand and Deliver, Goody Two Shoes, Prince Charming and Antmusic.
At one time he had eight singles in the top 40, an achievement which outperformed The Beatles!
Adam Ant won the first Brit Award, has won two Ivor Novello Awards, a Q icon award and was nominated for a Grammy.
He was voted sexiest man alive in a poll for MTV.
Tickets for Sheffield are priced from £44.15, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. Tickets for Nottingham cost from £40, go to www.trch.co.uk
These dates, which form part of the Antics tour, have been rescheduled from earlier in the year after the star was advised by doctors to rest. Original tickets remain valid for the new shows.