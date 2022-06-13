Eighties chart-topper Adam Ant gears up for live shows in Sheffield and Nottingham

Adam Ant will perform at Sheffield City Hall on June 22 and at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on June 25 (photo: Christopher Victorio)

He will perform live at Sheffield City Hall on June 22 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on June 25, 2022.

The Eighties star has released 22 hit singles including Stand and Deliver, Goody Two Shoes, Prince Charming and Antmusic.

At one time he had eight singles in the top 40, an achievement which outperformed The Beatles!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Ant won the first Brit Award, has won two Ivor Novello Awards, a Q icon award and was nominated for a Grammy.

He was voted sexiest man alive in a poll for MTV.

Tickets for Sheffield are priced from £44.15, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. Tickets for Nottingham cost from £40, go to www.trch.co.uk