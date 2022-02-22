Doctors advise 80s chart icon Adam Ant to rest, forcing rescheduling of Sheffield show
Eighties music icon Adam Ant has been advised on medical grounds to postpone his tour which included a date in Sheffield this week.
His promoters said: “Unfortunately, Adam has taken ill, suffering with fatigue and is physically unable to perform; on medical advice given he needs complete rest for the immediate future.
“It is with regret we have to inform you that the ‘Antics Tour’ is now postponed and will be rescheduled to later in the year."
All tickets bought for his show at Sheffield City Hall on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, will remain valid for the new date once it has been announced.
Adam had a string of chart singles in the 80s including Stand and Deliver and Prince Charming.
