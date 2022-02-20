Teenage Kicks legends The Undertones will play live in Peak District at Devil's Arse Cavern

The Undertones’ gig at The Devil’s Arse Cavern, Castleton on Friday, September 30, will feature classics from more than 40 years ago, including signature song Teenage Kicks and the hits Jimmy Jimmy and My Perfect Cousin.

The band’s back story is one of five friends emerging from Derry in Ireland where they had learned to play basic rock and roll by listening to mail order records and John Peel’s show on Radio One.

Their debut single Teenage KIcks was championed by John Peel who loved it so much that he played it twice in a row on his radio show when he first received it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Undertones play at The Leadmill, Sheffield on March 10, 2022.

Following The Undertones signing to Sire Records and the re-release of Teenage Kicks, the band made their first appearance on Top Of The Pops.

Four albums later frontman Feargal Sharkey announced that he was leaving The Undertones to pursue a solo career in 1983. The remaining four members decided to call it a day and remained silent for 16 years.

The Undertones reconvened in 1999, without Fergal Sharkey, to once again perform their songs to a new generation of fans in Derry. Fellow Derryman Paul McLoone replaced Sharkey on vocals and the band released an LP of new songs called Get What You Need.In 2003 Thrill Me was released as a limited edition 7” vinyl single and found its way to John Peel’s turntable. He introduced it on his show commenting, “And these are words I thought I would never be saying on radio again, a new single from The Undertones”. He liked it so much he played it twice, just as he did with Teenage Kicks in 1978.The band marked Record Store Day 2013 with a 7” vinyl only release, Much Too Late, which sold out the 1,000 copies before the day had ended.

Vinyl remasters of their first two LPs, The Undertones – The Undertones and The Undertones – Hypnotised were released in 2016, along with a vinyl remix of the 1979 single Get Over You.

The 40th anniversary of Teenage Kicks in 2018 saw the band released a Vinyl Single Box Set for Record Store Day. The collection of 13x7ins original Undertones singles charted the band’s early years from 1978 to 1983.

Tickets are now on sale to see The Undertones at the Devil’s Arse Cavern in Castleton, priced cost £27.50. To book, go to https://peakcavern.co.uk

If you can’t wait that long, you can catch The Undertones on March 10 at The Leadmill, Sheffield, where they launch their UK tour.

Their special guest for the Sheffield show only will be Neville Staple, best known for his work with the two-tone band The Specials.

Known as the original Rudeboy, Neville has had 40 years in the music business, starting out with The Coventry Automatics and taking in The Specials and FunBoy 3 in the 70s and 80s. He performed with Ranking Roger in The Special Beat and has been involved in several other collaborations during his solo career from the 90s up to the present day.

Accompanied by a band, which includes his wife Christine, ska star Neville will plug his album From The Specials & Beyond during his set at The Leadmill.