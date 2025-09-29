Drag stars line up for Derbyshire Pride in the Peaks fundraising cabaret events

After a disagreement over Pride flags flying in Matlock inspired a huge show of community support for LGBTQ+ representation earlier this summer, organisers planning the town’s first ever Pride event in 2026 have announced two fundraising nights over the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pride in the Peaks arose in part from the moment in June when Matlock Town Council hit national headlines by removing one of its own Pride flags from a public space following a seemingly homophobic complaint and threat of vandalism.

Dismayed business owners responded by hanging even more of the rainbow flags all over town, and though there have been some concerning incidents since, the whole affair showed LGBTQ+ residents how much they are valued locally even if prejudice still lurks in some corners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a movement advancing dignity, equality and visibility, Pride has spread to countries, cities and neighbourhoods around the world over the past half century, and Matlock will join the party next summer – but the plans need a bit of help to get off the ground.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Kate Butch is coming to Matlock Bath for a Halloween cabaret. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Deputy mayor Ashley Orwin, who is a member of the volunteer organising team, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil two glittering fundraising events this autumn, bringing dazzling drag performances and world-class entertainment to our local venues in the heart of Derbyshire.

“These events are not only about unforgettable entertainment and fundraising, but also about building community and ensuring Pride in the Peaks can continue its important work celebrating inclusivity, visibility and education throughout the lead up to the event itself, supporting the LGBTQ+ community across Matlock and the wider Derbyshire Dales and Peak District.”

On Sunday, October 5, 1-4pm, the Chatsworth estate’s Cavendish Hall will host Drag Brunch, with show-stopping performances by local drag queens Iris Vi, Neapolitan VonSchweets, and Cisero the Drag Jester, alongside the soulful vocals of singer Rebecca Daniels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audience can soak up the camp comedy and entertainment with an hour and half of bottomless drinks, grazing platters of food and all sorts of fun and games, plus the official announcement of the date for Pride in the Peaks.

Expect uproarious entertainment at Drag Brunch this weekend. (Image: Contributed)

That will be followed by the Halloween Cabaret Extravaganza at the Pavilion in Matlock Bath on Saturday, November 1, 7pm to midnight, featuring a star-studded line-up and what is billed as a hauntingly fabulous experience that you will never forget.

Kate Butch, RuPaul's Drag Race UK sensation, will be bringing fierce energy and sky-high charisma, while Chinese pole and fire circus artist Sadiq Sadiq will perform jaw-dropping acrobatics and spectacles direct from a sell-out Edinburgh Festival show and Amazi amazes with gravity-defying hula hoop and roller skate manoeuvres.

Revellers can while the night away with New York dance guru Tony Deluxe and Derby-born television presenter Chris Fitchew, whose DJ sets have been honed over many years at Glastonbury and Wilderness festivals, and an appearance from Portia Emare, West End star of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for both events are on sale now. Seats for Drag Brunch start from £45 via tickettailor.com/events/prideinthepeaks/1858659.

A frightfully fun night lies in wait for Halloween weekend. (Image: Contributed)

For the Halloween Cabaret, starting from £35, go to tickettailor.com/events/prideinthepeaks/1869168.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.