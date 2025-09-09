A Matlock shop owner says she will not be deterred by vandals who tore down a Pride flag from the front of her building over the weekend in an incident which follows some controversy about the council-backed decorations earlier in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie Langley, owner of Coco Gifts in Crown Square, discovered the flag had been removed when she arrived for work on Sunday, September 7.

It had been in place since June, after Matlock Town Council made national headlines by bowing to allegedly homophobic complaints about a flag hung outside the Christian Cornerstone bookshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council removed the bookshop flag itself citing a risk to public safety and financial liability if anyone attempted to take it down by force, but the decision inspired a reaction from businesses across the community, including Coco Gifts, who put up even more of the flags, historically associated with the movement for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility.

The flag as it looked above Coco Gifts before it was torn down. (Photo: Contributed)

Ellie said: “We’re a bit of an alternative shop here. We’re a little bit quirky and we like to think we’ve got all sorts of stuff to suit every kind of customer.

“The flag to me is about inclusion, it means that everybody is equal and everybody is welcome. That’s the message: that we support everybody, from whatever walk of life, sexuality, race, nationality or belief. We don’t judge.

“We shouldn’t need a flag to say that. It should just be normal practice – of course everybody is welcome here. It feels like that’s been lost with something like the England flag, and now it has more negative connotations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “When I came in on Sunday and saw our Pride flag was gone, I was disappointed mostly, and disheartened. I don’t think it would have been ripped down if it was an England flag.

The bent flagpole and remaining shred of material as it looked on Sunday morning. (Photo: Contributed)

“I’ve had a visit from the deputy mayor already. I’ve asked for a new flag but they’re going to discuss it as a committee and decide on the right thing to do. But people can keep taking it down as much as they like, and I’ll keep putting it back up.”

While the possible identity and motives of the vandals are not known at this stage, the Matlock Mercury understands it is not the first time a Pride flag has been ripped down from a local shopfront in the last few weeks, leading to suggestions that this was not a random act.

Ellie said: “It might have been drunk people messing about on a Saturday night but it wouldn’t be an easy thing to do. You’d probably have to climb on someone’s shoulders to reach it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My security cameras are only internal to the shop, so I haven’t got any footage but there are a few others on the street which might show something.”

It has been a fraught summer for the politics of flag-waving, with nationalist designs hung and graffitied on streets across the country by residents and organised groups, in some cases with far right links.

Just last week, Derbyshire County Council was forced to deny claims that two of its own workers had been seen spray painting the red cross of St George on to a Matlock roundabout.

Ellie said: “We’ve had England flags and Union Jacks flying along the streets too, but some of those have been taken down in recent weeks just because they’ve got a bit old and tatty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the council is going to replace them with fresh ones. I don’t think people realise that, so maybe there’s some misunderstanding about why we only have the Pride and Derbyshire flags up right now. It’s a sensitive area and a lot of things keep getting blown out of proportion.”

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Matlock Town Council would like to address recent concerns surrounding the removal of some of the flags in our town centre. We understand that there has been some misunderstanding and we wish to clarify the situation.

“The Union Jack and St George’s Cross flags were recently taken down solely because they had become worn and weathered. These flags are currently being replaced with brand new ones that have already been purchased. In contrast, the remaining flags remain flying as they are newer and still in excellent condition.

“When these flags were first erected at the beginning of summer, our aim was to create a bright, welcoming display that reflected both our town’s patriotic spirit and its inclusivity. We wanted Matlock to celebrate the patriotism of our community alongside the diversity, colour and togetherness that make our town so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The mix of Derbyshire, Union Jack, St George’s and Pride flags represented this vision, and the new flags being put up will continue this vision.

“Unfortunately, we must also address that a small number of flags have more recently been deliberately torn down and the flagpole damaged. We don’t condone such behaviour and these incidents have been reported to the police and investigations are ongoing.

They added: “Despite this, the spirit of Matlock remains strong. Our community has always been one of warmth, resilience and pride. Together, we continue to show visitors and residents alike that Matlock is a place of welcome, unity and celebration.

“On behalf of Matlock Town Council, we thank you for your understanding, support, and the wonderful community spirit that makes our town shine. New flags will be displayed very soon and we look forward to them bringing the town together.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.