Dr Feelgood plays at The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 10, 2022.

The group are on tour to promote their latest album Damn Right which features 11 new tracks compiled by guitarist Gordon Russell and singer Robert Kane.

Formed nearly half a century ago, the band have enjoyed global success with a string of hit singles including Roxette, Back in the Night, Milk and Alcohol, Down at the Doctors, She Does it Right, Going Back Home and See You Later Alligator - which gave the group their first gold record.

