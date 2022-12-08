Dr Feelgood plugs first album of original songs at Derbyshire gig
Legendary rhythm ‘n’ blues band Dr Feelgood will play in Derbyshire where they will be plugging their first album of original material.
The group are on tour to promote their latest album Damn Right which features 11 new tracks compiled by guitarist Gordon Russell and singer Robert Kane.
Dr Feelgood will be playing choice cuts from their latest release and classic hits at The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 10, 2022.
Formed nearly half a century ago, the band have enjoyed global success with a string of hit singles including Roxette, Back in the Night, Milk and Alcohol, Down at the Doctors, She Does it Right, Going Back Home and See You Later Alligator - which gave the group their first gold record.
Tickets cost £16 to see the band at The Flowerpot and are available from the venue or online at www.rawpromo.co.uk