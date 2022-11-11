Robin Smith will conduct a live goup playing Tubular Bells at Buxton Opera House on February 14 and at Sheffield City Hall on March 30, 2023.

A group, arranged by Oldfield’s long-term collaborator Robin Smith, will perform the album in its entirety at Buxton Opera House on February 14 and at Sheffield City Hall on March 30, 2023.

Robin said: “Along with the musicians, I'm really thrilled to be offering this beautiful reimagined version of Tubular Bells to a wider audience up and down the country. It was premiered at the Royal Festival Hall in August 2021 to great acclaim, as an early celebration of Mike Oldfield’s stunning work - so to be touring the UK in the 50th year is a huge privilege for me and a perfect tribute to one of England’s greatest composers. This performance also features others works by Mike: Moonlight Shadow, Omadawn and Summit Day."

Renowned guitarist Jay Stapley will be joining the band on tour. Jay performed with Robin at the Tubular Bells II concert live from Edinburgh Castle in 1992.

Reviewing the show’s premiere in London last year, The Times called it: “A slick presentation of Tubular Bells at 50” and the Mail on Sunday commented: “...the bells do the business.”

Robin, who has collaborated with Mike Oldfield for more than 30 years, said: “The wonderful thing about Tubular Bells is that it never seems to age, the actual composition is just perfect and is as spell-binding now as it was 50 years ago. It incorporates so many things - folk and rock, blues and jazz which evoke such melodic beauty and drama.”

Tubular Bells, created in 1971 and released in 1973, was the debut studio album by English multi-instrumentalist, composer, and songwriter Mike Oldfield. At just 17 years old when he started composing the music, Oldfield recorded and played almost all the instruments on the album. Tubular Bells gained worldwide recognition when the opening theme was used for the soundtrack of the horror film, The Exorcist and subsequently became the highest selling instrumental album of all time.

A bold and progressive fusion, Tubular Bells is a journey through classical, jazz, folk, progressive rock, and electronica and went on to win a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition in 1974.

Its legacy was cemented with Oldfield’s performance of the album’s main theme at the iconic London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony, one of the rare performances of the project he has given.

