Big Green Coach has been named as Y Not Festival’s official travel partner, with a direct coaches from 18 pick-up points, including Chesterfield, to the Peak District festival entrance.

A spokesman said: “Book low-cost coach travel with them, forget trains and shuttles and leave the car at home.

“You’ll not miss a minute of action. Arrive on Thursday or Friday and they’ll get you home safely on Monday.

“Travel the green way and get dropped right at the gates, no-one gets you closer. Make some friends before you even arrive and you can sleep all the way home on Monday.”

Return coach fares start at £32, while ticket and coach packages are also now on sale.

Like almost all live music last year, the 2020 festival was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, but will return for its 15th edition from Friday, July 30-Sunday, August 1 – with a stellar line-up.

Headling Y Not, in Pikehall, near Matlock, will be one of the biggest British bands around in Welsh quartet Stereophonics, on the Friday, alongside Bombay Bicycle Club on the Saturday and Blossoms on the Sunday.

Other acts due to appear include indie veterans Manic Street Preachers, Levellers, James and Terrorvision, alongside rising stars The Big Moon and Larkins.

Also on the bill are Jake Bugg, Fontaines DC, Sleaford Mods, Frank Turner, Gabrielle and Futureheads, as well as Eve, Kelis and Sigala.

