Derbyshire town's gala concert aids charities helping people of Ukraine

The town has been collecting and donating much-needed supplies and holding vigils in the market place.

Musicians in the community will come together for a fundraising gala concert in St Peter’s Church, Belper, on Friday, May 25, startng at 7.30pm.

The evening will include a variety of music, poetry written for the occasion by Carol Brewer and a video featuring a song from Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol Brewer has written poems especially for this week's fundraising concert in aid of Ukraine.

Performers will include The Ferretts, Matt McGuiness, Dale Rowles, Marisha Kay, Alice Letts, SHEARglass, Spindrift, Carol Brewer, Chayes Ropa, Dave & Chris, Phil Doleman, Ed Halse, Del Scott Miller, Romb Polish Rock Band, Sarah Hind, Maggie Bailey and friends.

The concert is run by Belper Fringe and friends. Entry is based on donations with all proceeds going to support charities helping the crisis in Ukraine.