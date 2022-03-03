Rolling updates on how Derbyshire residents can help people of Ukraine as Russian invasion continues
People of Derbyshire are coming together to help Ukrainians affected by Russia’s horrific invasion of their country.
We have set up the below blog which will be updated with information on how you can help locally – please keep checking back for new posts.
How Derbyshire residents can help the people of Ukraine
Last updated: Thursday, 03 March, 2022, 13:42
Chesterfield - GiGiBrowns Hairdressing appeal
Chesterfield - Holly House School appeal
Chesterfield - Market pub appeal
Chesterfield - Calagran Four Paws Hotel appeal
‘The actions of Russia in invading Ukraine are abhorrent’
Derbyshire stands ready to house Ukrainian refugees if needed – as Russia’s invasion continues
Derbyshire stands ready to house Ukrainian refugees if needed, it has been declared this afternoon.
Gathering to take place in Derbyshire town
A respectful, peaceful gathering will take place in Alfreton at the weekend to show solidarity with Ukraine.
People will meet at Alfreton Square, outside Home Bargains, at 2pm on Saturday.
Organisers told the Derbyshire Times: “With what is happening in Ukraine right now, we felt it appropriate to organise a gathering to show our support and stand united with the brave people fighting for their freedom and country.
“A lot of people will be feeling frustrated and helpless right now, some unable to get to larger gatherings, but by showing our community support, I’m sure it will mean the world to some, especially if there are people with family and friends there in this awful time.
“Please remember this is a respectful, peaceful gathering to stand united with the brave souls fighting for their country.”
Information from Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire church
Have you got your bow yet?
Derbyshire florist creates beautiful bows to raise money for people of Ukraine
A Derbyshire florist is raising money to help the people of Ukraine by creating wonderful bows.