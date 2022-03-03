Rolling updates on how Derbyshire residents can help people of Ukraine as Russian invasion continues

A respectful, peaceful gathering will take place in Alfreton at the weekend to show solidarity with Ukraine.

People will meet at Alfreton Square, outside Home Bargains, at 2pm on Saturday.

Organisers told the Derbyshire Times: “With what is happening in Ukraine right now, we felt it appropriate to organise a gathering to show our support and stand united with the brave people fighting for their freedom and country.

“A lot of people will be feeling frustrated and helpless right now, some unable to get to larger gatherings, but by showing our community support, I’m sure it will mean the world to some, especially if there are people with family and friends there in this awful time.