Presley Lewis launches his second festive single, Christmas Time, on Friday, December 2.

Presley Lewis releases Christmas Time on Friday, December 2. The song, which was composed by the 13-year-old singer-songwriter, is about a snowboy and a snowgirl who fall in love.

Christmas Time is Presley’s second festive song and comes on the back of Wait for Christmas Day which was launched in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a busy year for the prolific songwriter who put out his first album, titled 13, and released two singles ahead of Christmas Time.

Presley’s father James said: “At the moment Presley has seven promos songs ready for his next album in June to record. We are going to America next summer on a big promotional tour visiting radio stations for his next album, singing a couple of tracks live on air so that will be exciting.”

Most Popular

The teenager has dyslexia but that doesn’t stop him from remembering his songs. Presley began writing songs during lockdown to combat boredom and was encouraged by his parents who bought him a £30 guitar from eBay. He had his first lesson at Dronfield Music Tuition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presley, who is a pupil at Henry Fanshawe School in Dronfield, hopes to build a career as a singer-songwriter and musician.

A message from the editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad