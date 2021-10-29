Derbyshire schoolboy Presley hoping to spread festive cheer with first Christmas single

Twleve-year-old Presley Lewis has already written and recorded his new single, Wait for Christmas Day, and is seeking support from the community ahead of its release day on December 3.

It will be the third release from the Dronfield schoolboy, who wrote 12 songs during lockdown and began to learn to play the guitar at home.

"Christmas is around the corner,” the young songwriter said. “I love Christmas my favourite time so I have wrote and recorded Wait For Christmas Day. So exciting.”

Like his debut My Best Friend, which is about Presley’s relationship with his bulldog Elvis, the new song once again sees the 12-year-old sing about his own personal experiences and emotions.

But it is a step away from his usual sound, as his proud dad James explained.

“If you imagine an advent calendar and being impatient for Christmas,” James said. “You keep looking at the advent calendar, you want to open it and you want Father Christmas to come. It’s all about that.

'Wait for Christmas Day' will be the third single released by Dronfield schoolboy Presley Lewis

"It’s got a country sound to it, not so much Presley but more the music so it’s a bit different. It’s like a country pop.”

After the release of Wait for Christmas Day, Presley, who lives with his parents and three of his four older brothers at home on Fletcher Avenue, Dronfield, has a year of single releases planned, culminating, with a debut album next summer.

There may also be an entire Christmas album later down the line and a few festival appearances are in the pipeline for Presley too.

James added: “He loves the song. He’s got a bit of guitar in it as well and he’s got a Father Christmas going ‘ho, ho, ho’. It’s a right little Christmas tune and it’s not long but it’s a fun song.

"All Presley ever wants to do is put smiles on peoples faces and for them to enjoy the music.

"He just needs everyone in the Derbyshire area to subscribe to his official artist YouTube channel, Presley Lewis, and to support this young 12-year-old singer-songwriter in his journey into the music world.”

For more subscribe to Presley on YouTube, follow him on Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.presleylewis.biz/.