Folk enjoying a dance to music from the era.

Back to the 40s – pictures show nostalgic event in Chesterfield town centre

Residents and visitors to Chesterfield town centre stepped back in time this week as the popular 1940’s market made a return.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 29th October 2021, 2:24 pm

Our photographer Brian Eyre went to Thursday’s event and took the below pictures.

1. Chesterfield 1940's market

Musicians playing to the crowd.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Chesterfield 1940's market

There was plenty of entertainment on offer in the town centre throughout the day - helping to put smiles on people's faces.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Chesterfield 1940's market

Crowds listening to a 1940's band. Can you spot yourself there?

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Chesterfield 1940's market

There was fun for all ages.

Photo: Brian Eyre

