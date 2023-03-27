News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
15 minutes ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
4 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
5 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
6 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

Derbyshire gigs: Tribute acts pay homage to Tina Turner, Guns N' Roses, The Beatles, Rush and Cilla Black

If you love the songs of Tina Turner, Guns N’ Roses and The Beatles, then Chesterfield offers all you could wish for with top tribute acts. Elsewhere listen to the hits of Cilla Black in Dronfield or the music of Rush in Derby.

By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:39 BST
Totally Tina at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on Thursday, March 30, 2023 (photo: Jorge Pereira Photography)
Totally Tina at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on Thursday, March 30, 2023 (photo: Jorge Pereira Photography)
Totally Tina at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on Thursday, March 30, 2023 (photo: Jorge Pereira Photography)

March 30

Totally Tina (tribute to Tina Turner). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cilla & The Swinging Sixties (tribute to Cilla Black). Dronfield Civic Hall, Dronfield.

The Christians play at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, April 1.
The Christians play at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, April 1.
The Christians play at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, April 1.
Most Popular

    The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Buxton Opera House.

    March 31

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The ELO Experience. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Patrick Monahan. Hasland Club.

    The Busketeers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Crossroads. South Wingfield Social Club,

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Adam Austin. Crompton Arms, Ripley.

    As Sirens Fall, Generation. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    La Villa Strangiato (tribute to Rush). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Bootleg Blonde. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Let's ABBA Party. Silver Ghost, Field Drive, Alvaston, Derby.

    April 1

    XENTRIX, Valafar, Repulsive Vision, King Abyss, All Consumed, Born Pariah, Tortured Demon, Damnations Hammer, Vulgore, Recall The Remains play at Manorfest Mercia. The Hairy Dog, Derby (12 midday onwards).

    Guns Or Roses (tribute to Guns N' Roses). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Most Ugly Child. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road, Chesterfield.

    Bad Penny The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

    Sleeping through the Day. Hasland Club.

    Groundhog Days. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Ami Evans. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

    Silicone Taxis. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Origin. Twenty Ten, Matlock.

    The Modest. Edgefold Club, Matlock.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Third Time Lucky. The Latch Lifter, South Street, Ilkeston.

    The Christians. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Ramshackle Men. Rowell's Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.

    April 2

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    FloodHounds, The Collide, The Buffet. The Hairy Dog, Derby (6pm start).

    The Cavern Beatles (tribute to the Beatles). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath,The Modest. The Latch Lifter, South Street, Ilkeston.

    ChesterfieldTina TurnerDerbyshire