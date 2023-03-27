Derbyshire gigs: Tribute acts pay homage to Tina Turner, Guns N' Roses, The Beatles, Rush and Cilla Black
If you love the songs of Tina Turner, Guns N’ Roses and The Beatles, then Chesterfield offers all you could wish for with top tribute acts. Elsewhere listen to the hits of Cilla Black in Dronfield or the music of Rush in Derby.
March 30
Totally Tina (tribute to Tina Turner). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Cilla & The Swinging Sixties (tribute to Cilla Black). Dronfield Civic Hall, Dronfield.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Buxton Opera House.
March 31
The ELO Experience. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Patrick Monahan. Hasland Club.
The Busketeers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Crossroads. South Wingfield Social Club,
Adam Austin. Crompton Arms, Ripley.
As Sirens Fall, Generation. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
La Villa Strangiato (tribute to Rush). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Bootleg Blonde. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.
Let's ABBA Party. Silver Ghost, Field Drive, Alvaston, Derby.
April 1
XENTRIX, Valafar, Repulsive Vision, King Abyss, All Consumed, Born Pariah, Tortured Demon, Damnations Hammer, Vulgore, Recall The Remains play at Manorfest Mercia. The Hairy Dog, Derby (12 midday onwards).
Guns Or Roses (tribute to Guns N' Roses). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Most Ugly Child. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road, Chesterfield.
Bad Penny The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Sleeping through the Day. Hasland Club.
Groundhog Days. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Ami Evans. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Silicone Taxis. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Origin. Twenty Ten, Matlock.
The Modest. Edgefold Club, Matlock.
Third Time Lucky. The Latch Lifter, South Street, Ilkeston.
The Christians. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Ramshackle Men. Rowell's Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.
April 2
FloodHounds, The Collide, The Buffet. The Hairy Dog, Derby (6pm start).
The Cavern Beatles (tribute to the Beatles). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath,The Modest. The Latch Lifter, South Street, Ilkeston.