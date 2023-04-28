News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
2 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
13 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
1 hour ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

Derbyshire gigs: Here's where to find live music in Chesterfield, Buxton, Matlock, Alfreton and beyond

It’s another long weekend so make the most of it by catching up with your favourite bands and soloists. There is plenty to see at the Great Big Music Weekend in Matlock Bath which showcases Derbyshire musicians.

By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST
Brew Droop play at the Rykneld Turnpyke, Clay Cross, on Friday, May 5 and at the Barley Mow, Bonsall on Saturday, May 6.Brew Droop play at the Rykneld Turnpyke, Clay Cross, on Friday, May 5 and at the Barley Mow, Bonsall on Saturday, May 6.
Brew Droop play at the Rykneld Turnpyke, Clay Cross, on Friday, May 5 and at the Barley Mow, Bonsall on Saturday, May 6.

May 4

Kinder Blue, supported by Simon Horner. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jervase acoustic session. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Who's Next play the music of The Who at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, May 5.Who's Next play the music of The Who at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, May 5.
Who's Next play the music of The Who at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, May 5.
Most Popular

    May 5

    Ichabod, supported by Aza Brown. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Brew Droop. Rykneld Turnpyke, Clay Cross.

    Under One Roof. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Modest. Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.

    West O The Moon. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Who's Next (tribute to The Who). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Mad Sin, supported by Howlin' Bones. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    May 6

    Wuzzalele, John Gill, Phoebe Shaw, Cage Of Crows, Kootch, The Groovy Cats play The Great Big Music Weekend. Heights Of Abraham, Matlock Bath, 11am to 4pm.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Gogglehead, supported by 'Our 60s'. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    AKA Noel Gallagher and the 48Ks. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Groundhog Days. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

    Doghouse. The Crispin, Great Longstone, near Bakewell.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    BRUDE. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Brew Droop. Barley Mow, Bonsall.

    Rainbow Rising (tribute to Rainbow) with guest opening set from Deepest Purple (tribute to Deep Purple). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Let's 80. Tappers Harker, Main Street, Long Eaton.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    MoRDERSTEIN (tribute to Rammstein). The Hairy Dog, Derby

    Si Astbury Simply 80s. Bridge, Dig Street, Ashbourne.

    The Bell Hounds. The Bell & Castle, Burton Road, Derby.

    Let's ABBA Party. Oak and Acorn, Oakwood, Derby.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    May 7

    Phoebe Shaw, The Herron Brothers, The Leftychris Band, Cage Of Crows, Double Standards, Kootch play The Great Big Music Weekend. Heights Of Abraham, Matlock Bath, 11am to 4pm.

    Blue Birds. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield, from 3pm.

    Hard Rockin' Amigos. The Flowerpot, Derby, from 4pm.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    FOG (Four Old Geezers). Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton, from 4.30pm.

    Olivia Stevens with Stefan Rajic, supported by The Man in the Hat. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    Ginger Wildheart acoustic show. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    May 8

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Sons Of Rodger, The Herron Brothers, John Gill, The Longmen, Cage Of Crows, Double Standards, Kootch play The Great Big Music Weekend. Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath, 11am to 4pm.

    Uncle Salty, supported by Joe Ash. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    May 9

    Wake Up Call, supported by Road Trip. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    May 10

    Basin Street, supported by Middlemen Duo. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

    Related topics:ChesterfieldBuxtonMatlock BathDerbyshireMatlockNoel Gallagher