Brew Droop play at the Rykneld Turnpyke, Clay Cross, on Friday, May 5 and at the Barley Mow, Bonsall on Saturday, May 6.

May 4

Kinder Blue, supported by Simon Horner. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

Jervase acoustic session. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Who's Next play the music of The Who at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, May 5.

May 5

Ichabod, supported by Aza Brown. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

Brew Droop. Rykneld Turnpyke, Clay Cross.

Under One Roof. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Modest. Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.

West O The Moon. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton

Who's Next (tribute to The Who). The Flowerpot, Derby.

Mad Sin, supported by Howlin' Bones. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

May 6

Wuzzalele, John Gill, Phoebe Shaw, Cage Of Crows, Kootch, The Groovy Cats play The Great Big Music Weekend. Heights Of Abraham, Matlock Bath, 11am to 4pm.

Gogglehead, supported by 'Our 60s'. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

AKA Noel Gallagher and the 48Ks. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Doghouse. The Crispin, Great Longstone, near Bakewell.

BRUDE. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Brew Droop. Barley Mow, Bonsall.

Rainbow Rising (tribute to Rainbow) with guest opening set from Deepest Purple (tribute to Deep Purple). The Flowerpot, Derby.

Let's 80. Tappers Harker, Main Street, Long Eaton.

MoRDERSTEIN (tribute to Rammstein). The Hairy Dog, Derby

Si Astbury Simply 80s. Bridge, Dig Street, Ashbourne.

The Bell Hounds. The Bell & Castle, Burton Road, Derby.

Let's ABBA Party. Oak and Acorn, Oakwood, Derby.

May 7

Phoebe Shaw, The Herron Brothers, The Leftychris Band, Cage Of Crows, Double Standards, Kootch play The Great Big Music Weekend. Heights Of Abraham, Matlock Bath, 11am to 4pm.

Blue Birds. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield, from 3pm.

Hard Rockin' Amigos. The Flowerpot, Derby, from 4pm.

FOG (Four Old Geezers). Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton, from 4.30pm.

Olivia Stevens with Stefan Rajic, supported by The Man in the Hat. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

Ginger Wildheart acoustic show. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

May 8

Sons Of Rodger, The Herron Brothers, John Gill, The Longmen, Cage Of Crows, Double Standards, Kootch play The Great Big Music Weekend. Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath, 11am to 4pm.

Uncle Salty, supported by Joe Ash. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

May 9

Wake Up Call, supported by Road Trip. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

May 10