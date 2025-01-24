Derbyshire gigs: Hear musicians playing hits by The Jam in Hasland, Donovan and Bob Dylan in Cromford and Belper
January 30
Nick McCann acoustic session, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Open mic, The White Lion, Ripley.
January 31
The Upbeat Beatles, Winding Wheel, Chesterfield
Stray Weather, Dusthouse, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
A Band Called Malice (tribute to The Jam), Hasland Club.
Tony Lee, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Wake Up Call, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Donovylan (tribute to Bob Dylan and Donovan), The Boat, Cromford.
Greed, Nova, Rhaine, The Railway, Belper.
Echo Beach, The Gate Hotel, Langwith.
Apathy Avenue supported by Hystamine, The Velocettes, Skulljacker, Mark Leaff, The Victoria Inn, Derby.
StillMarillion, The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Skarantinos, The White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
Pama International, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Modest, The Old Talbot, Hilton, near Derby.
February 1
Craig Barker, The Green Dragon, Dronfield (2pm); The Willow, Pilsley, near Clay Cross (8pm)
Hallowed Travellers, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Pint of Mild, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Buskin' John Gill, Uppertown Social Centre, Ashover.
Breaking News, Gate Inn Swanwick.
Donovylan (tribute to Bob Dylan and Donovan), King William, Belper.
Northern Lights, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Gemma Rogers supported by Romy, Mr Shaw's House, Derby.
The Incredible Skank Bros, The Anchor, Newhall, Swadlincote.
February 2
The Modest, Spanish Bar, Ilkeston, 4pm start.
The Searchers Experience, Buxton Opera House.
Comet Rocks, The White Horse, Derby.
Unchained, The Smithfield, Derby.
Open mic with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
February 3
The Midnight Specials, The Flowerpot, Derby.
February 5
Taylormania (tribute to Taylor Swift), Buxton Opera House.
