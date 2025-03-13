Derbyshire gigs: Guns n Roses, Fleetwood Mac, Genesis, Billy Idol and Bruce Springsteen tribute acts head for Matlock Bath, Chesterfield, Alfreton and Derby venues
March 20
Andy Cleyndert, The Olde House, Chesterfield.
R Cajun and the Zydeco Brothers, The Flowerpot, Derby.
March 21
Fleetwood Shack (tribute to Fleetwood Mac), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Orion Stars, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
Craig Barker, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Strange Days, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.
Embers, Hasland Club.
The Banned, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Canadians In Space, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The Modest, The Marquis of Ormonde, Ripley.
James Scanlan, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Crossroads, Holbrook Sports and Social Club.
Rhys Evans, Delilah's Bar & Bistro, Ilkeston.
Floodhounds, The Mucks, Flex Index play Delta Echo Fest 2025, The Victoria Inn, Derby.
The Bryan Adams Experience, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Howie Reeve and Cod O'Donnell, The Globe, Glossop.
March 22
Mama (tribute to Genesis), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Pint of Mild, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Bermuda Triangle, Derby Tup, Chesterfield.
Northern Soul Band, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Union City Blues, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Trinity Road, The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.
Guns n Yorkshire Roses (tribute to Guns n Roses), The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Crimson Dawn, The Dog House, Alfreton
Barefoot & Fly, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
James Scanlan, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Cold Flame, The Barley Mow, Bonsall.
Sexbomb: the music of Tom Jones, Buxton Opera House.
Rhys Evans, The Gate Inn, Swanwick.
Rhiannon Hill, The Eclipse Bar, Loscoe.
The Walkers, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Rivia, Amongst Liars, Skeeve, Pablo Carrizo, Orchard play Delta Echo Fest 2025, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Glory Days (tribute to Bruce Springsteen, The Flowerpot, Derby,
Dark Lightening, Half Moon, Littleover.
The Incredible Skank Brothers, The Crown, Newhall, Swadlincote.
March 23
Paul Featherstone (tribute to Billy Idol), The Dog House, Alfreton, from 4.30pm.
Jessica Kate, Junction Bar, Chesterfield, from 5pm.
Rosie Faith, Elephant and Peacock, Belper, 6pm start.
Alex Spacie and Sam Unwin host open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Rhys Evans, Scran & Barrell, Belper, 6pm start.
Donovylan, Brampton Social Club, Chesterfield.
Craig Michael, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Verbal Warning, The White Horse, Derby.
Unchained, The Smithfield, Derby.
March 24
Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Buxton Opera House.
Dave Luke and Chuck Micallef, The Flowerpot, Derby.