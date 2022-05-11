Derbyshire gig guide: Here's where to find your favourite bands and singers performing live

May 19
Highway Child support Martin Kemp’s Ultimate Back to the 80s DJ set at Rail Ale Beer & Music Festival. Barrow Hill Roundhouse, near Staveley.
RATS, The Honeymoon Suite, Oregon Way. The Venue, Derby.
May 20
Jungle Lion headline Rail Ale Beer & Music Festival. Barrow Hill Roundhouse.
Holly Radford Jones. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Jon Allen. Medway Centre, Bakewell.
Fred Zeppelin. The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Overjoyed and Skiv. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Mike Chambers. Needles, Alvaston.
May 21
Everly Pregnant Brothers headline Rail Ale Beer & Music Festival. Barrow Hill Roundhouse.
Bon Giovi, supported by Turn The Page. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Lest We Forget, supported by Arimea. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Uncle Salty. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Daisy Bird, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Groundhog Days. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Ross Ainslie and Tim Edey. Belper Meadows Cricket Club, Belper.
The Modest. Heanor Cons Club, Heanor.
One Step Behind (Madness tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.
May 22
The Fossilheads. Arkwrights Real Ale Bar, Belper (4pm).
The Modest. Shirland Golf Club, Shirland.
Cadillac Beach. Needles, Alvaston.