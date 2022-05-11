Derbyshire gig guide: Here's where to find your favourite bands and singers performing live

North Derbyshire is hosting the great Rail Ale festival this week, a destination that’s perfect for those who love steam locomotives, beer and live music. There’s plenty of live music going on elsewhere in the county too.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 3:48 pm
Everly Pregnant Brothers headline Saturday's entertainment at Rail Ale Beer & Music Festival in Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

May 19

Highway Child support Martin Kemp’s Ultimate Back to the 80s DJ set at Rail Ale Beer & Music Festival. Barrow Hill Roundhouse, near Staveley.

RATS, The Honeymoon Suite, Oregon Way. The Venue, Derby.

Madness tribute band One Step Behind play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, May 21 (photo: Mark Clarke Photography)

May 20

Jungle Lion headline Rail Ale Beer & Music Festival. Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

Holly Radford Jones. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Jon Allen. Medway Centre, Bakewell.

Fred Zeppelin. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Overjoyed and Skiv. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Mike Chambers. Needles, Alvaston.

May 21

Everly Pregnant Brothers headline Rail Ale Beer & Music Festival. Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

Bon Giovi, supported by Turn The Page. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Lest We Forget, supported by Arimea. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Uncle Salty. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Daisy Bird, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Groundhog Days. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

Ross Ainslie and Tim Edey. Belper Meadows Cricket Club, Belper.

The Modest. Heanor Cons Club, Heanor.

One Step Behind (Madness tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.

May 22

The Fossilheads. Arkwrights Real Ale Bar, Belper (4pm).

The Modest. Shirland Golf Club, Shirland.

Cadillac Beach. Needles, Alvaston.

