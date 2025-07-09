Derbyshire fans’ anger over ticket pricing as Oasis reunion tour rolls on

Oasis are finally back and for many fans it feels like a dream come true. The legendary band has kicked off their long-awaited reunion tour sparking excitement but for fans in Derbyshire, that joy has been dampened by frustration with the cost of tickets driven by dynamic pricing

Dynamic pricing is a strategy where the price of a product or service changes based on demand.

It has become a controversial topic in the live music industry, especially with the recent surge in ticket prices for Oasis’s highly anticipated reunion tour. Fans across Derbyshire have expressed frustration with the soaring cost, which some argue unfairly excludes ordinary fans from attending live events.

Noah Shimwell, a student from Lady Manners school in Bakewell, said “I stayed up until 1am hoping to get an Oasis ticket — I’ve been a fan since I was a child — but the price was raised to £350, which stopped me from seeing my heroes.”

Noah isn’t the only one in Derbyshire affected by this - many residents have paid high prices for Oasis tickets and are still outraged by how expensive they were, especially given the band’s strong connection to the area.

Liam Gallagher has been spotted several times in Derbyshire, including at the Toll Bar chip shop in Stoney Middleton and Cromford train station even appears on the cover art of the Oasis single “Some Might Say.” .

The last time Oasis performed, in 2009, the highest price was £44, which is significantly lower than the top price now for 2025 which is £350.

This highlights not only the enduring popularity of the band but how desperate fans were to see them live again causing the massive increase in price due to dynamic pricing.

Derbyshire Oasis fan Louie Sparks

Louie Sparks, a student from Highfields school, added: “I’ve seen several tribute bands such as Oasis96 however I was desperate to see the real thing, so even with the high prices, I was willing to pay!”

His words capture what so many fans are feeling, after years of listening to albums and watching tribute acts, the chance to finally see the real Oasis is too special to pass up.

“It’s not just a gig,” Louie says, “it’s something I’ve waited for my whole life.”

For die-hard fans like him, the high price becomes less about the money and more about being part of a once-in-a-lifetime moment they've dreamed of for years.