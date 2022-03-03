Derbyshire choir returns to public performance with Celebration! concert in aid of mental health charity

The Derbyshire Singers perform at St Peter's Church, Belper, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The Derbyshire Singers’ concert at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on March 26, at 7.30pm, will celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Proceeds will go to the Matlock-based Derbyshire Federation for Mental Health.

The Celebration! concert will open with Pergolesi’s majestic Magnificat in B flat major, a joyful setting of the Song of Mary which the choir last performed in Venice in 2014.Next up is Kodály’s Pange Lingua, a celebration of the transformation of bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ within the Holy Communion.

Handel’s Coronation Anthem No.3, The King Shall Rejoice will bring the concert to a close in jubilant and regal style.

The choir is accompanied by Eleanor Kornas, the first female Organ Scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge and a Piano Accompaniment Fellow of the Royal College of Music. Eleanor will also perform two dazzling organ solos, Toccata by Marcel Lanquetuit and Handel in the Strand by Percy Grainger.

Tickets £10, available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/derbyshire-singers (booking fees apply) or by calling the Ticketsource box office on 0333 6663366 (additional £1.80 telephone booking fee). Students and children get free admission to the concert.