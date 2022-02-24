Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle headlines Chesterfield Pride

She will lead the biggest line-up of stars that the festival’s main stage has seen when she performs at Stand Road, Whittington Moor, on July 24.

Girls Aloud were among the superstar bands of the last 20 years, clocking up 21 top ten singles, two UK number one albums and winning best single in 2009 for The Promise.

The top-selling girl group of the 21st century, they sold more than 4.3 million singles and four million albums. They hold the record for the most consecutive top ten entries in the UK by a female group in the 2008 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Following the break-up of Girls Aloud, Nadine recorded two albums before signing to Virgin EMI Records and releasing the single Go To Work. Her subsequent release was the summer anthem Fool For Love which came out in 2019.

Nadine, who has an eight-year-old daughter, appeared on I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out Of Here in 2015 when she finished in fifth place.

Other stars appearing on the main stage at Chesterfield Pride, one of the biggest LGBTQ+ events in the country, will include Denise Pearson (lead singer from Five Star), S Club 7’s Jo O’Meara, 80s heart-throb Nathan Moore (frontman with Brother Beyond), the Queen of Clubland Kelly Llorenna and Dene Michael of Black Lace, the latter back by popular demand.

Local artistes and drag performers will be entertaining the crowd on the Kranlee Logistics Cabaret Stage.

Tickets for this year’s festival start at £5 (+booking fee), go to Skiddle.com/e/35919971. Entry on the day will cost more.

