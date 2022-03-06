Nathan Carter will sing at the Winding Wheel, Theatre, Chesterfield, on April 1, 2022.

Expect to hear Nathan’s best loved songs including Wings To Fly, May The Road Rise, current single You Got Gold, and his signature song Wagon Wheel when he performs at the Winding Wheel Theatre on April 1, 2022.

Nathan, who is 31, will be accompanied by his band, bringing old fashioned musicianship that has become his trademark.

Last year he released his 12th studio album, Little Old Town, which shot to number one in the Irish charts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the last decade Nathan has established himself as one of the most popular and best all-round entertainers in Ireland with his sensational show.

Nathan outsold One Direction, Pharrell Williams, Michael Buble and Drake in Ireland, and became the first country act to reach nunber one in the Irish charts in 2013 after Garth Brooks had taken the top spot in 2007.

Born in Liverpool to Irish parents from County Down, Nathan grew up in a house where country and western music filled the air, where the classic songs of Johnny Cash, Don Williams and Dolly Parton were popular.

At the age of four Nathan learned to play the piano accordion, which plays a vital part in his live show. Nathan quickly became head chorister in the Liverpool Boys choir with whom he toured the world and, at the age of 11, even performed in front of the Pope in Rome.

He won All-Ireland medals for solo singing and piano accordion when he was just 12 years old.

Pursuing his love of traditional Irish music, Nathan joined the Liverpool Ceili band where he played piano and piano accordion.

In Liverpool and London he built up his act as a solo performer before going to Ireland to achieve his dream of becoming a professional entertainer. Two years later Nathan’s iconic song Wagon Wheel became a phenomenal hit.

Rising star Claudia Buckley, whose father is the famous country singer Jimmy Buckley, will join Nathan on his latest tour.