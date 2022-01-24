American Pie legend Don McLean tours to Sheffield

Don McLean will tour to Sheffield City Hall on October 1, 2022.

His show at the City Hall on October 1, 2022, will include such top 20 chart classics as Vincent, And I Love You So and Wonderful Baby.

The troubadour has been an inspiration to many of today’s superstars including chart-topper Madonna, who had a number one hit with American Pie in the UK, Drake, Garth Brooks and Tupac Shaker.

Tom Hanks’ latest movie, Finch features American Pie, and the legendary song is also in the Avengers’ Black Widow.

American Pie was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame after being hailed as a top five song of the 20th century by the Recording Industry of America,

In 2015 Don’s manuscript of the lyrics to American Pie sold for just over 1.2million dollars at auction.

Many attempts have been made to interpret the meaning of American Pie but Don is keen to preserve its mystery. One of the lines ‘the day the music died’ is believed to refer to the plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens, signalling the end of the early rock ‘n’ roll era,

Don has performed the song for numerous dignities including President Clinton at the Lincoln Memorial Gala in Washington D.C.

Members of the Royal family are fans of Don’s music too. Prince Harry and Megan Markle chose And I Love You So as the theme for their wedding

in 2018.

Don has numerous credits to his name including a BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Lifetime Achievement award with which he was honoured in 2012.

During summer 2021 he was awarded a star on the Hollywood walk of fame, a year in which his 23rd studio album American Boys came out.

Don won a new recording contract with Time Life in 2020 and released the album Still Playin’ Favourites.

On top of songwriting, recording and planning for his European tour, Don has found time to write a children’s book which is due to hit the market in 2022.

Now in his late 70s, the legendary hit-maker served his dues on the New York club scene before he became famous.